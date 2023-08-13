Backa Topola vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023 

Braga visit the Gradski Stadion on Tuesday (August 15) to face Backa Topola in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Archbishops won the first leg 3-0 at home as goals from Bruma, Pizzi and Alvaro Djalo helped down Topola. However, their celebrations were cut short, as days later Braga lost 2-1 to Famalicao on the opening day of the Primeira Liga.

Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for Artur Jorge's side in the ninth minute, but Afonso de Oliveira Rodrigues equalised in the 67th. Famalicao continued to push for a winner and found it in the 95th minute through Oscar Aranda. Braga are 15th in the league table, without a point after the first round of games.

Backa, meanwhile, have begun their new league season on a bright note, winning two of their opening three games and drawing once.

Since a pulsating 3-3 draw with Partizan, Topola beat Radnicki Nis and Radnicki 1923 in back-to-back games to make it seven points in three outings and sit second in the league.

However, in Europe, things are looking bleak for the Serbian outfit, who need to beat Braga by at least four goals to overturn the deficit and advance to the next round of qualifiers.

Backa Topola vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive encounter betwen the two teams, with their first-leg meeting in Portugal last week being their first.

Braga have played Serbian teams eight times, winning four and losing once.

Backa have never played in the Champions League, while Braga's last appearance in the competition came in the 2010-11 season.

Braga are winless in three games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Backa's only home game in European qualifiers ended in a stunning 6-6 draw against Romanian side FCSB in the second qualifying round of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League.

Backa Topola vs Braga Prediction

Backa need a performance of a lifetime here to overturn the deficit but lack the quality to do so. Braga may not win but should comfortably advance to the playoffs.

Prediction: Backa 1-1 Braga

Backa Topola vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes