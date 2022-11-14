"Bad attitude or not he can play" - Alejandro Garnacho compared to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by Gary Neville 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has compared Alejandro Garnacho's last-minute winner against Fulham to a goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo during his first stint at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils secured a comeback win against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on November 13. Christian Eriksen put Manchester United in the lead after finding the back of the net early in the first half. The Cottagers then equalized with a goal from Daniel James in the 61st minute.

Garnacho did not start for the Red Devils and was substituted on in the 72nd minute. While all hope for a victory seemed lost for United in the final minutes of the game, the Argentine forward proved to be the game-changer.

Garnacho made a blistering run into the box after a fine one-two with Eriksen and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper into the bottom-right corner, completing an emphatic comeback victory for the Red Devils.

The teenager claimed Manchester United's Man of the Match crown for his game-winning performance in the encounter.

Neville couldn't help but notice the similarity between Garnacho's goal and a goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo at the same stadium 15 years ago. The Englishman pointed it out while praising the Argentine forward's performance (via The Mirror):

"He’s got something about him, no doubt about it. Bad attitude or not he can play, he's brought an energy since he come on, the speed, the one-two. I remember Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a solo goal from that side many many years ago that won United the game, but not as late as this. The speed to get past [Bobby] Decordova Reid, Erik ten Hag’s team have been really poor in the last 20 minutes but he sent that crowd into mayhem."

"Closest thing I have seen" - Tim Sherwood compares Manchester United teenager to Cristiano Ronaldo

Garnacho's heroics against Fulham have prompted another former Premier League footballer to strike comparisons between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Manchester United are in talks to get his contract extension done/agreed as soon as possible. #MUFC



Born on July 1, 2004 (!). Alejandro Garnacho, special talent.Manchester United are in talks to get his contract extension done/agreed as soon as possible.Born on July 1, 2004 (!). Alejandro Garnacho, special talent.Manchester United are in talks to get his contract extension done/agreed as soon as possible. ⭐️🇦🇷 #MUFCBorn on July 1, 2004 (!). https://t.co/LRgHBEEAA9

Tim Sherwood believes the young talent is the closest thing he's seen to the Portuguese superstar. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"The kid is getting an opportunity now. I think he looks direct. Listen, he has got a long way to go but he is the closest thing I have seen to Ronaldo."

Following their win over Fulham, Manchester United find themselves fifth in the league table as the Premier League takes a hiatus for the Qatar World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes