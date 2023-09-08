Bahamas vs Puerto Rico Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Bahamas and Puerto Rico will square off in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Nations League in March. Second-half goals from Kyle Edwards and Marcel Joseph saw the two sides cancel each other out.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Martinique in the quarterfinal of the Gold Cup qualifiers in July. Brighton Labeau and Kevin Fortune scored second-half goals to help their nation qualify for the next round.

El Huracán Azul will turn their focus to the Nations League where they have been drawn in Group D of League B alongside Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.

Bahamas have another game against Guyana scheduled for next week, while Puerto Rico will face Antigua and Barbuda.

Bahamas vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Puerto Rico were victorious in all three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2021 when Puerto Rico claimed a comfortable 7-0 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Bahamas are winless in their last five games, losing four matches in this sequence.

Puerto Rico's defeat to Martinique halted a run of nine games without defeat (seven wins).

Five of the Bahamas' last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Puerto Rico's last five games have been level at the break.

Bahamas vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Neither of the two sides are powerhouses in North American football but Puerto Rico have a higher pedigree. They also have a 100% winning record in head-to-head games against the Bahamas.

The Bahamas have been out of action for over six months while losing four of their last five games.

We are backing Puerto Rico to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bahamas 0-1 Puerto Rico

Bahamas vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Puerto Rico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Five of the Bahamas' last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw (Four of Puerto Rico's last five games have been level at the break)