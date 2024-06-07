Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2024 

Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago lock horns at the SKNFA Technical Centre on Saturday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Grenada, Costa Rica and Saint Kitts and Nevis in Group B for the second round.

Ranked 200th in the world, Bahamas are one of weakest sides and have never qualified for any major tournament before. Last year, the Baha Boyz even got relegated from League B of the CONCACAF Nations League after failing to win any of their five games.

Since their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Puerto Rico last November, the Bahamas haven't played even once, and hence don't have enough practice to put up a stern challenge here.

On the other hand, Trinidad and Tobago reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nation's League in 2023, but have since been a mixed bag. In six games this year, the Soca Warriors have won, drawn and lost twice each.

During this run, Angus Eve's side also lost 2-0 to Canada in the 2024 Copa America qualifying play-offs, missing a chance to reach their first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Now in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition, Trinidad played out a 2-2 draw with Grenada, fighting back from a two-goal deficit, in their last game.

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides before, and Trinidad went unbeaten to Bahamas in all of them

Following a 0-0 draw in their first ever clash, Trinidad beat Bahamas 1-0 and 3-0 during their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League games

Bahamas are winless in their last seven games in all competitions

Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in their last three games, having lost four of their previous six

Bahamas are ranked 200th in the world, whereas Trinidad and Tobago are on 98

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Bahamas are one of the weakest sides in the world, and come into the fixture on the back of a long winless run. Trinidad and Tobago aren't the most formidable side, but should be able to beat the Baha Boyz easily here.

Prediction: Bahamas 0-2 Trinidad and Tobago

Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trinidad and Tobago

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No