Bahia vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2022

Athletico Paranaense, the 2021 runners-up, will square off against Bahia at the Fonte Nova Arena in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil third-round fixture on Wednesday.

Athletico Paranaense secured a 9-2 win on aggregate over fourth-tier side Tocantinópolis last month and will fancy their chances of a positive outcome against the home team.

Bahia FC, on the other hand, have never made it into the finals of the cup competition. They also faced a team from the fourth tier in their second-round fixture.

The game against Azuriz ended 1-1 after two legs and Bahia progressed into the third round with a 4-3 triumph on penalties. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chapecoense in their league fixture last Wednesday while Athletico secured a 1-0 win over Coritiba on Sunday.

Bahia vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 25 times across all competitions. Athletico Paranaense have the better record in this fixture and enjoy a 14-8 lead in wins while three games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting in the Copa do Brasil between the two sides, so both teams will be looking to begin this chapter in their rivalry with a win.

The last eight meetings in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with five games going Athletico's way and three games ending in a win for Bahia.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Athletico Paranaense's last six games in the cup competition.

Bahia vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Athletico Paranaense, led by Luiz Felipe Scolari, are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have scored in all but one of these games, so the odds of them finding the back of the net here look good.

Bahia have failed to score in three of their last nine outings across all competitions and will be looking to make their home advantage count here. They have two clean sheets in their last eight games while Furacão have three clean sheets in the same period. With this in mind, a clean sheet for either team looks unlikely.

Athletico Paranaense, third in the Brazilian Serie A, have been in great goalscoring form, which should help them see off Bahia, who are third in the Brazilian Serie B.

Prediction: Bahia 1-3 Athletico Paranaense

Bahia vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletico Paranaense.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Athletico Paranaense to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

