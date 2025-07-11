Bahia vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

The action continues in round 13 of Brasileiro Serie A as Bahia and Atletico Mineiro square off at the Fonte Nova Arena on Saturday. Rogério Ceni’s men head into the weekend on a run of five back-to-back home wins and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Bahia booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa do Nordeste on Thursday when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Fortaleza on home turf.
This was in keeping with their fine run of results in the league, where Ceni’s men have won six of their last eight games, only losing against Gremio and Flamengo since April 22.
Bahia have picked up 21 points from their 12 Serie A games this term to sit fifth in the table but could move level with first-placed Flamengo with a win this weekend.
Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Internacional at Arena MRV.
Cuca’s men have now gone eight straight games without defeat, picking up five wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana courtesy of a second-placed finish in Group H.
Atletico Mineiro have picked up 20 points from their 12 Serie A matches so far to sit seventh in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Fluminense.
Bahia vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With nine wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Atletico Mineiro boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Bahia have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Ceni’s men are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home games against Atletico Mineiro, picking up four wins and seven draws since June 2011.
- Mineiro have lost just one of their most recent seven away games while picking up two wins and four draws since the third week of April.
Bahia vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction
Looking at recent meetings between Bahia and Atletico Mineiro, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Fonte Nova Arena with plenty of goalmouth action.
Ceni’s men have been dominant at home in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Bahia 2-1 Atletico Mineiro
Bahia vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bahia to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Bahia’s last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)