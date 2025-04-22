Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Bahia will host Atletico Nacional at the Arena Fonte Nova on Wednesday in the third group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have had a positive start to their continental campaign and sit second in Group F with four points from an obtainable six.
They were held to a 1-1 draw by Internacional in their opening game before securing maximum points in game two as they beat Nacional 1-0 on the road with Erick Pulga scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.
Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, coasted to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nacional in their group opener earlier in the month, featuring goals from three different players, including former Rangers man Alfredo Morelos. They were, however, on the wrong end of the same scoreline in their second game, losing to Internacional on the road with a red card to Marino Hinestroza further compounding an already difficult outing.
The visitors sit third in the table with three points and will hope they can find better luck on their return to Brazil this week.
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Bahia and Atletico Nacional.
- The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, playing out a 1-1 aggregate draw before the Colombian outfit won the tie on penalties.
- Los Verdolagas are the most successful Colombian club in the Copa Libertadores, winning the continental showpiece twice, most recently in 2016.
- Bahia, meanwhile, have never won the Libertadores, with their best-ever finish coming in 1989 when they reached the quarter-finals.
- Tricolor have managed just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions.
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction
Bahia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are undefeated in their last seven home matches and will head into this one as favorites.
Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four matches and three of their last eight. They are winless in their last five games on the road and could lose this one.
Prediction: Bahia 1-0 Atletico Nacional
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bahia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)