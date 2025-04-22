Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Bahia will host Atletico Nacional at the Arena Fonte Nova on Wednesday in the third group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have had a positive start to their continental campaign and sit second in Group F with four points from an obtainable six.

Ad

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Internacional in their opening game before securing maximum points in game two as they beat Nacional 1-0 on the road with Erick Pulga scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.

Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, coasted to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nacional in their group opener earlier in the month, featuring goals from three different players, including former Rangers man Alfredo Morelos. They were, however, on the wrong end of the same scoreline in their second game, losing to Internacional on the road with a red card to Marino Hinestroza further compounding an already difficult outing.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit third in the table with three points and will hope they can find better luck on their return to Brazil this week.

Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Bahia and Atletico Nacional.

The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, playing out a 1-1 aggregate draw before the Colombian outfit won the tie on penalties.

Los Verdolagas are the most successful Colombian club in the Copa Libertadores, winning the continental showpiece twice, most recently in 2016.

Bahia, meanwhile, have never won the Libertadores, with their best-ever finish coming in 1989 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Tricolor have managed just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Ad

Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Bahia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are undefeated in their last seven home matches and will head into this one as favorites.

Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four matches and three of their last eight. They are winless in their last five games on the road and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Bahia 1-0 Atletico Nacional

Bahia vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bahia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More