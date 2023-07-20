Bahia vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

The action continues in the Brasileiro Serie A, as Bahia and Corinthians go head to head at the Fonte Nova Arena on Saturday (July 22). The two sides head into the weekend separated by just two points and one place in the bottom half of the standings, so a thrilling clash could ensue.

Bahia failed to find their feet last time out, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Athletico Paranaese at the Arena da Baixada on Sunday. Renato Paiva’s men have gone six games without a win, a run that has seen them suffer a Copa do Brasil quarter-final exit against Gremio.

With 13 points from 15 games, Bahia are 16th in the Serie A, two points and one place behind Corinthians.

Meanwhile, Corinthians booked their spot in the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, beating Universitario 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men now turn their attention to the domestic league, where they picked up a 1-0 win at Atletico Mineiro on July 8 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Corinthians head into the weekend on a run of fourwins, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss to America Mineiro in the Copa do Brasil on July 6.

Bahia vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 26 meetings, Corinthians boast a superior record in the fixture.

Bahia have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Corinthians have failed to win on their last five visits to the Fonte Nova Arena, losing four and drawing one since a 2-1 win in November 2014.

The Timao are on a four-game winning streak across competitions since their cup defeat against America Mineiro.

Bahia have lost three of their last four Serie A games, with a 1-1 draw against Cuiaba on July 8 being the exception.

Bahia vs Corinthians Prediction

The two teams head into the weekend in contrasting forms, with the Timao picking up four wins on the trot. Expect Corinthians to pick up from where they left off and see off their floundering hosts.

Prediction: Bahia 1-2 Corinthians

Bahia vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of their last seven clashes.)