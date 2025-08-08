Bahia vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Bahia and Fluminense return to action in Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Renato Portaluppi’s men have lost their last three visits to the Arena Fonte Nova since December 2021 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Having secured a 3-2 first leg victory on July 30, Bahia held their own in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 clash against Retro on Wednesday to win the tie on aggregate.

Rogério Ceni’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat against Gremio on May 25.

Bahia have picked up 29 points from their 16 league matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, eight points behind first-placed Flamengo, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Fluminense played out a 1-1 draw with Internacional in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 clash to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory, having secured a 2-1 win in the first leg on July 31.

Portaluppi’s men now return to action in the league, where they snapped their run of four consecutive defeats last Sunday courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Gremio on home turf.

Fluminense have picked up 23 points from their 16 Serie A games so far to sit ninth in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Atletico Mineiro.

Bahia vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Fluminense boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bahia have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Bahia have won all but one of their last six home games against Portaluppi’s men, with a 1-0 defeat in February 2021 being the exception.

Fluminense have failed to win five of their last six Serie A away matches, losing four and picking up one draw since late April.

Bahia are on a run of nine back-to-back home games without defeat across all competitions, claiming eight wins and one draw since May’s 3-1 loss against Nacional.

Bahia vs Fluminense Prediction

Fresh off the back of reaching the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, Bahia and Fluminense will head into Saturday’s clash with confidence as they look to keep the momentum going. However, Ceni’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are backing them to secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Bahia 2-1 Fluminense

Bahia vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bahia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Fluminense’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

