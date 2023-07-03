Bahia vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2023 

Bahia will host Gremio at the Fonte Nova Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa do Brasil.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup this week. They faced Santos in the last 16 of the tournament, playing out a goalless draw in the first leg and then a 1-1 draw in the second before going on to win on penalties.

Gremio are playing well in the Brasileiro Serie A at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup on Tuesday. They played Cruzeiro in the competition last time out, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in the first leg before picking up a 1-0 victory in the return leg.

The visitors are five-time winners of the domestic cup and will be targeting a record sixth title this season.

Bahia vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Bahia and Gremio. The hosts have won just six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all but one of their last seven games across all competitions.

Two of Bahia's three league wins this season have come on home turf.

All three of Gremio's league defeats this season have come away from home.

Imortal Tricolor have scored 24 goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season. Only Flamengo (26) have scored more.

Bahia vs Gremio Prediction

Bahia are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Gremio, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have now won seven of their last eight games. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: Bahia 1-2 Gremio

Bahia vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gremio

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches).

