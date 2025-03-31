Bahia vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

Bahia host Internacional at the Arena Fonte Nova on Thursday in their Copa Libertadores opener. The hosts are making their first appearance in the cup since 1989.

They secured a spot in the group stage via the qualifiers, beating Bolivian side The Strongest 4-1 on aggregate in the first round. They then beat Boston River 1-0 on aggregate in the second round, drawing goalless in the first leg before winning 1-0 at home in the return to advance to the tournament proper.

Internacional, meanwhile, kicked off their Brasileirao Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw at Flamengo, taking the lead in the first half via a Bruno Henrique strike before conceding in the second. They missed out on the Copa Libertadores last season.

Bahia vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between Bahia and Internacional, who lead 30-9..

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Internacional have lost one of their last 14 games in the fixture.

Bahia are without a clean sheet in four matches.

Internacional are two-time winners of the continental showpiece and have finished runners-up once.

Bahia have never won the Libertadores, with their best-ever finish coming in 1989 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Bahia vs Internacional Prediction

Bahia are undefeated in eight games across competitions, winning five, and are unbeaten in four home games.

Meanwhile, Internacional are undefeated in 13 games across competitions. They have had the upper hand in this fixture over the years and should come out on top, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Bahia 0-1 Internacional

Bahia vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last six matchups.)

