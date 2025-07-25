Bahia vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Bahia will host Juventude at the Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and pick up vital points to remain potential title contenders early in the season.
Bahia needed an 80th minute equalizer to rescue a point against a struggling Fortaleza side last Saturday, ultimately failing to pick up points that could have seen them move up to fourth place in the league table. The Steel Squadron currently sit in sixth place, nine points off the top despite having two games in hand against Internacional and Vasco da Gama, and will hope to continue their solid start to the season on Sunday.
Juventude, on the other hand, are having another difficult season as they sit in the relegation zone, just seven points clear of bottom-placed Sport Recife. Verdão were desperate to keep the game goalless but eventually conceded an 85th-minute winner in their 1-0 loss to Sao Paulo on Thursday, marking their ninth league loss of the season, and will be hoping to salvage a result against a side in much better form when they take the trip to Salvador this weekend.
Bahia vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's fixture will mark the 19th meeting between these two sides. Bahia have won five of the previous 18 meetings, and seven have ended in draws while Juventude have won the remaining six.
- The hosts have lost just one of the last seven meetings between the sides and have kept clean sheets in five of those games.
- The visitors’ 2-1 win when the sides last met in November 2024 marked their first win over Bahia since June 2008.
- Bahia are unbeaten at home in the league so far, with five wins and two draws from seven games.
- Juve have the second-worst offensive and worst defensive records in the Brazilian top flight this term, having scored only 10 goals and conceding 29.
Bahia vs Juventude Prediction
Bahiaço are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get an easy win against a much weaker side.
Juventude will be glad to come away with a draw but will need to improve on their poor goal scoring form to avoid defeat.
Prediction: Bahia 2-0 Juventude
Bahia vs Juventude Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bahia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight games)