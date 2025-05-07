Bahia vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Bahia and Nacional return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Fonte Nova Arena on Wednesday. Both sides have kicked off the campaign in contrasting form, with the Uruguayan outfit failing to win their opening three matches.

Ad

Brazilian midfielder Cauly came up trumps for Bahia last weekend as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Botafogo in their Brasileiro Serie A clash.

Rogério Ceni’s men have won five games on the bounce across all competitions, scoring five goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 3-0 loss against Cruzeiro on April 18.

Bahia turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they are unbeaten in their three matches so far, picking up two wins and one draw to collect seven points and sit top of Group F, two points above second-placed Internacional.

Ad

Trending

Nacional, on the other hand, have struggled for results in the continental showpiece piece as they sit rock-bottom in the table with one point from the first nine available.

Pablo Peirano’s side kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign with consecutive defeats against Atletico Nacional and Bahia before playing out a 3-3 draw against Internacional on April 23.

Nacional cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Cerro in the Uruguayan top flight last time out and will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a turnaround in the Copa Libertadores.

Ad

Bahia vs Nacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Bahia and Nacional, with the Brazilian side securing a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Bahia are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and six draws since the first week of March.

Nacional have lost just one of their most recent eight away games while picking up five wins and two draws since mid-February.

Bahia are on a run of nine consecutive home matches without defeat, claiming six wins and three draws since March 14.

Ad

Bahia vs Nacional Prediction

Nacional have put together a fine run of results of late, claiming four wins and one draw from their last five matches, and will be backing themselves at the Fonte Nova Arena on Wednesday.

However, Bahia have been near impenetrable on home turf and we predict they will secure a sixth win on the spin here.

Prediction: Bahia 3-1 Nacional

Bahia vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bahia to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Bahia (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of Bahia’s last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More