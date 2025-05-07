Bahia vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Bahia and Nacional return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Fonte Nova Arena on Wednesday. Both sides have kicked off the campaign in contrasting form, with the Uruguayan outfit failing to win their opening three matches.
Brazilian midfielder Cauly came up trumps for Bahia last weekend as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Botafogo in their Brasileiro Serie A clash.
Rogério Ceni’s men have won five games on the bounce across all competitions, scoring five goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 3-0 loss against Cruzeiro on April 18.
Bahia turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they are unbeaten in their three matches so far, picking up two wins and one draw to collect seven points and sit top of Group F, two points above second-placed Internacional.
Nacional, on the other hand, have struggled for results in the continental showpiece piece as they sit rock-bottom in the table with one point from the first nine available.
Pablo Peirano’s side kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign with consecutive defeats against Atletico Nacional and Bahia before playing out a 3-3 draw against Internacional on April 23.
Nacional cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Cerro in the Uruguayan top flight last time out and will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a turnaround in the Copa Libertadores.
Bahia vs Nacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between Bahia and Nacional, with the Brazilian side securing a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.
- Bahia are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and six draws since the first week of March.
- Nacional have lost just one of their most recent eight away games while picking up five wins and two draws since mid-February.
- Bahia are on a run of nine consecutive home matches without defeat, claiming six wins and three draws since March 14.
Bahia vs Nacional Prediction
Nacional have put together a fine run of results of late, claiming four wins and one draw from their last five matches, and will be backing themselves at the Fonte Nova Arena on Wednesday.
However, Bahia have been near impenetrable on home turf and we predict they will secure a sixth win on the spin here.
Prediction: Bahia 3-1 Nacional
Bahia vs Nacional Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bahia to win
Tip 2: First to score - Bahia (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of Bahia’s last 10 matches)