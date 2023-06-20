Bahia vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures and Bahia and Palmeiras square off at the Fonte Nova Arena on Thursday.

Having failed to win the last 15 meetings between the sides, the visitors will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the Periquito Verde.

Bahia’s struggles in the new Serie A campaign continued last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cruzeiro a fortnight ago.

Prior to that, the Tricolor Bahiaço edged out Santos on penalties to reach the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals on May 31, three days before playing out a goalless draw with Fortaleza.

Renato Paiva’s side are currently 15th in the Serie A standings, level on nine points with 16th-placed Corinthians.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Santos.

Abel Ferreira’s side have now won their last three matches on the spin, including a 4-2 victory over Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores on June 8.

With 22 points from 10 matches, Palmeiras are currently second in the league table, two points behind first-placed Botafogo.

Bahia vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Palmeiras have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides.

Bahia have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last 15 games against the Tricolor Bahiaço, claiming seven wins and eight draws since a 2-0 loss in July 2017.

Bahia have failed to win their last six league matches, losing three and claiming three draws since picking up successive wins over Vasco da Gama and Coritiba in May.

Ferreira’s men are the only unbeaten side in Serie A this season, having picked up six wins and four draws in their opening 10 matches.

Bahia vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the Serie A table.

Ferreirra’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them picking up all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Bahia 1-3 Palmeiras

Bahia vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have five or more bookings in five of Palmeiras’ last six matches).

