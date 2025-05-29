Bahia vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Bahia will host Sao Paulo at the Arena Fonte Nova on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have struggled for results in recent games but remain seventh in the league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.
They were beaten 1-0 by Gremio in their most recent league outing and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert, ultimately finishing the contest without registering a single shot on target in the opposition box.
Sao Paulo have had a sluggish start to their league season, finding themselves in the bottom-half of the pile with a quarter of the campaign now gone. They suffered a deflating 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Mirassol in their last league outing and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to fashion any clearcut opportunity to score.
The visitors sit 13th in the Brasileirao Serie A with just 12 points from 10 matches. They beat Talleres 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday and will hope to build on that when they return to domestic action this weekend.
Bahia vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 48 meetings between Bahia and Sao Paulo. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.
- The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.
- Sao Paulo have scored eight goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this season. Only newly-promoted Sport Recife (5) have managed fewer.
Bahia vs Sao Paulo Prediction
Tricolor are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last seven games across all competitions. They have, however, won five of their last six home matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.
Soberano, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous four. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Bahia 1-1 Sao Paulo
Bahia vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)