Bahia vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Bahia will host Sao Paulo at the Arena Fonte Nova on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have struggled for results in recent games but remain seventh in the league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by Gremio in their most recent league outing and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert, ultimately finishing the contest without registering a single shot on target in the opposition box.

Sao Paulo have had a sluggish start to their league season, finding themselves in the bottom-half of the pile with a quarter of the campaign now gone. They suffered a deflating 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Mirassol in their last league outing and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to fashion any clearcut opportunity to score.

The visitors sit 13th in the Brasileirao Serie A with just 12 points from 10 matches. They beat Talleres 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday and will hope to build on that when they return to domestic action this weekend.

Bahia vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Bahia and Sao Paulo. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Sao Paulo have scored eight goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this season. Only newly-promoted Sport Recife (5) have managed fewer.

Bahia vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Tricolor are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last seven games across all competitions. They have, however, won five of their last six home matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Soberano, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous four. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Bahia 1-1 Sao Paulo

Bahia vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More