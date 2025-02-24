Bahia vs The Strongest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Bahia welcome The Strongest at the Arena Fonte Nova in Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts will look to clinch the tie following an impressive showing in the first leg away.

Bahia held The Strongest to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in La Paz, Bolivia. Uruguayan striker Sebastián Guerrero opened the scoring for The Strongest in the 38th minute, but Willian José pulled The Strongest level 21 minutes before full-time. Bahia could have snatched the winner but wasted a couple of clear-cut goal chances.

Bahia are in a good position to win the tie but should guard against complacency despite having an impressive streak over the visitors. Bahia are undefeated in 11 matches across competitions, winning seven. With the Brazilian Serie A in off-season, Bahia are busy in the regional tournament, Baiano.

The Strongest, meanwhile, parked the bus after scoring the equaliser in the first leg to prevent conceding more goals. However, that might not work at the Arena Fonte Nova, where Bahia have reigned supreme.

The visitors are winless in four matches, losing 3-0 to Universitario de Vinto in their previous meeting in the Torneo Amistoso de Verano. The Bolivian Primera División new season is scheduled for kick-off in April. The Strongest are yet to win since the end of the 2024 top-flight season.

Bahia vs The Strongest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bahia have won four times in their last five home matches across competitions.

The hosts have scored 15 goals and conceded two in their last five matches across competitions.

Bahia have won the Brazilian Serie A two times (1959 and 1988).

The Strongest have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Bahia have won four times in their last five matches, while The Strongest have won once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Bahia: W-D-W-W-W; The Strongest: – L-D-D-L-W

Bahia vs The Strongest Prediction

Bahia will take confidence from their performance in the first leg, but expect an intense push by the hosts to finish the job.

The Strongest will likely opt against pouring men forward in search of goals. They could play defensively but with eyes on counter attacks. Bahia come in as the favourites based on superior form and home advantage and should win.

Prediction: Bahia 3-1 The Strongest

Bahia vs The Strongest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bahia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bahia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: The Strongest to score - Yes

