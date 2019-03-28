“Bale must become an a***hole to succeed at Real Madrid” – insists former player

Gareth Bale

What is the story?

Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart has given Gareth Bale an advice in order to succeed at Madrid. The former Los Blancos star has urged Bale to be an 'a***hole' to get an upper hand over the skeptical Real Madrid fans.

In case you didn’t know….

The four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is going through a torrid time since the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Bale has struggled to fulfill the void left by the Portuguese superstar and received a fair bit of criticism from the Real Madrid faithfuls.

The Welshman was booed constantly by his own club's supporters during their recent loss at the hands of Barcelona and Ajax, where Bale failed to inspire Madrid on the field. Consequently, the European Champions bowed out of both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League respectively, in the span of one week.

Bale has been heavily linked to an exit from the Bernabéu since the arrival of Zidane, as he struggled to be a part of the starting XI under the management of the Frenchman previously.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Van der Vaart gave some suggestions to the struggling Galactico.

"It’s strange, but in Holland we say that sometimes you need to be an a***hole," he said.

He further continued, "You can also be a positive a***hole. He’s worth €100m - they paid a lot of money and he has to do it. In his last year at Spurs, he took every free-kick, he decided everything."

“That’s what he has to do now. I realize it’s difficult, because you have so many good players, but he should do it more."

Van der Vaart tells Bale to "be an a***hole" to win over Real Madrid fans



Exclusive interview ✍ @Dan_KP https://t.co/axl3vPow3O — Standard Sport (@standardsport) March 27, 2019

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen what kind of approach the Wales superstar will take to win the battle against the Real Madrid supporters. Bale will be back in action for Real Madrid when they will face Huesca on Sunday night.

