Ballon d’Or 2017 Power Rankings – July

Who is expected to win the Ballon d'Or 2017?

@shauryavineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 18:44 IST

Ballon d’Or has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the better part of the decade and such has been their rivalry that the prestigious award is now considered one of the defining awards in a footballer’s career.

Currently, it is Messi who has a slight edge over his Portuguese rival, having won the award on five occasions to Ronaldo’s four. However, with Ronaldo playing a key role in Real Madrid’s double winning campaign last season, it can all change come the end of the year.

Here we look at the 5 leading contenders for the prestigious award handed out by France Football:

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the left-field entry in the running for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, having played a pivotal role in helping AS Monaco usurp the monopoly of Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, as the Stade Louis II outfit won the French league title for the first time in 17 years.

Not only did the 18-year-old help his side in the domestic league, he also played a key role in Leonardo Jardim’s side reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where they were only just bettered by Juventus.

The 18-year-old is, without doubt, the hottest property in the world of football and is destined for great things. It is no surprise that he has been heavily linked with world record moves to Real Madrid, Arsenal and other clubs, with some news outlets reporting figures in the region of 128 million.

Despite his heroics, it is probably too early in his top-flight career – which took off less than a year ago – to win the coveted award and hence he features in 5th position.