Ballon d’Or 2018: 4 Players whose inclusion in the shortlist is questionable

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.96K // 09 Oct 2018, 22:18 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

The 30 man Shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2018 was released on Monday amid a lot of curiosity and excitement. The names were revealed in groups of 5 players each. The 30 footballers who are part of the list revealed yesterday are as under:

Sergio Aguero (Argentina and Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Brazil and Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Wales and Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (France and Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal and Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium and Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Brazil and Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium and Real Madrid), Diego Godin (Uruguay and Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann (France and Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Belgium and Chelsea), Isco (Spain and Real Madrid), Harry Kane (England and Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (France and Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (France and Tottenham), Mario Mandzukic (Croatia and Juventus), Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool), Marcelo (Brazil and Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (France and Paris St Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina and Barcelona), Luka Modric (Croatia and Real Madrid), Neymar (Brazil and Paris St Germain), Jan Oblak (Slovenia and Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (France andManchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia and Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain and Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Uruguay and Barcelona), Raphael Varane (France and Real Madrid).

The 30 man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2018 includes a lot of talented footballers, however, there were some debatable inclusions as well, especially since there are some better footballers who have been completely ignored.

Today, we list the 4 footballers whose presence in the shortlist is questionable and provide alternative names who could have been included in their place.

#4 Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Brazilian has been in fine form of late, conceding just 6 goals in 10 games in all competitions. He has picked up 5 clean sheets so far, all of which have been in the Premier League. He has transformed Liverpool into a title challenging side, by being strong in front of goal. He has also adjusted very quickly to the challenges of playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Alisson ended last season with 17 clean sheets for AS Roma in the League, joint second in the Serie A with Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic and finishing behind Pepe Reina who had 18. He finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, behind Real Madrid’s Keylar Nevas and was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the season. However, he did not win any trophy, neither did he have a great world cup and as such, his inclusion in the 30-man shortlist of the Ballon d’Or is questionable.

Player who missed out: David De Gea

De Gea might not have a great world cup and is having a slow start to the season, but the Spaniard won the Premier League Golden Glove last season and deserved a place in the shortlist.

