×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ballon d’Or 2018: 4 Players whose inclusion in the shortlist is questionable

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.96K   //    09 Oct 2018, 22:18 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

The 30 man Shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2018 was released on Monday amid a lot of curiosity and excitement. The names were revealed in groups of 5 players each. The 30 footballers who are part of the list revealed yesterday are as under:

Sergio Aguero (Argentina and Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Brazil and Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Wales and Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (France and Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal and Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium and Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Brazil and Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium and Real Madrid), Diego Godin (Uruguay and Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann (France and Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Belgium and Chelsea), Isco (Spain and Real Madrid), Harry Kane (England and Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (France and Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (France and Tottenham), Mario Mandzukic (Croatia and Juventus), Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool), Marcelo (Brazil and Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (France and Paris St Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina and Barcelona), Luka Modric (Croatia and Real Madrid), Neymar (Brazil and Paris St Germain), Jan Oblak (Slovenia and Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (France andManchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia and Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain and Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Uruguay and Barcelona), Raphael Varane (France and Real Madrid).

The 30 man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2018 includes a lot of talented footballers, however, there were some debatable inclusions as well, especially since there are some better footballers who have been completely ignored.

Today, we list the 4 footballers whose presence in the shortlist is questionable and provide alternative names who could have been included in their place.


#4 Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Brazilian has been in fine form of late, conceding just 6 goals in 10 games in all competitions. He has picked up 5 clean sheets so far, all of which have been in the Premier League. He has transformed Liverpool into a title challenging side, by being strong in front of goal. He has also adjusted very quickly to the challenges of playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Alisson ended last season with 17 clean sheets for AS Roma in the League, joint second in the Serie A with Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic and finishing behind Pepe Reina who had 18. He finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, behind Real Madrid’s Keylar Nevas and was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the season. However, he did not win any trophy, neither did he have a great world cup and as such, his inclusion in the 30-man shortlist of the Ballon d’Or is questionable.

Player who missed out: David De Gea

De Gea might not have a great world cup and is having a slow start to the season, but the Spaniard won the Premier League Golden Glove last season and deserved a place in the shortlist.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Karim Benzema Ballon D'or
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 players who have scored against former clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Players who will rule the Ballon d'Or for the next few years
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe added to...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: Ranking the 5 favourites
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: The 5 best budget...
RELATED STORY
5 Questionable Goalkeeping Errors That Cost The Team
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Dybala, De Gea and Lewandowski among 10...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us