Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 outsiders for the award

Liverpool winger - Mohamed Salah

The upcoming Ballon d'Or gala is the talk in town at the moment, with football enthusiasts from all the four corners of the world coming out on social media to express immense support for their favorite superstars as they fight for the chance to be recognized as the best player on the planet.

The award, whose gala will hold on the 3rd of December will be presented to the most impressive superstar during the year by France Football and the hosts have taken a huge step towards the event by releasing a list of 30 contenders recently - with a lot of regular names resurfacing on it.

While the focus is currently fixed on the battle between the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the prestigious accolade, it should not be forgotten that there are still a couple of fantastic superstars out there who also enjoyed a spectacular year for club and country.

Therefore, we decided to move away from the favorite names mentioned above and we have come up with a list of 5 outsiders for the Ballon d'Or award this term, ranking them in relation to their performances and achievements during the year. They are as follows:

#5 Neymar

The Brazilian had a decent campaign in the Ligue 1 last season

Brazilian International Neymar Junior decided to quit FC Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain during the summer of 2017 with the aim to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow at the Nou Camp and establish himself on top of the football world.

The winger had a successful debut campaign in the Ligue 1, linking up with French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe and fellow South American forward Edinson Cavani to form a deadly attacking trio that shocked the football world with their incredible exploits in front of goal during the previous campaign.

Neymar bagged an incredible 28 goals and 16 assists in 30 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions last season and he was highly influential as the Ligue 1 outfit strolled to a fantastic domestic treble during the term. He was nominated for the Ballon d'Or award this year and he made our ranking for the top 5 outsiders to claim the accolade.

