×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 Reasons Lionel Messi will win

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
383   //    19 Nov 2018, 05:34 IST

Will Lionel Messi win a record sixth Ballon d'Or in December?
Will Lionel Messi win a record sixth Ballon d'Or in December?

The 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony just weeks away, Lionel Messi is currently among the favorites to take home the trophy for a record sixth time. If the Argentine manages to take home the trophy, it will be the first time he has won the prestigious trophy since 2015, and it would signal an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent domination.

Despite being among the favourites to take home the award, Messi is currently below the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann when it comes to betting odds. The 31-year-old, though, still has a great chance to take home the Ballon d'Or, and here we will look at the five reasons why Lionel Messi could be announced as the world's best player for a record sixth time in December.

#5 The award nearly always heads to Spain

Messi no longer has to contend with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain
Messi no longer has to contend with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain

La Liga remains the dominant force when it comes to the best football league in the world. The individual player quality cannot be found anywhere else, and the league is also home to a huge share of the best players on the planet. Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to dominate the league, however, the likes of Atletico and Sevilla have successfully demonstrated the depth in quality currently found in the league. 

More importantly for Messi, over the last two decades, the Ballon d'Or has nearly always been awarded to a Spanish based player. The last player to win the award while playing in a different league was Kaka way back in 2007. By being the best player, in the worlds best league, Lionel Messi has positioned himself in a strong position to claim this year's title.

#4 Madrid's Poor Start

Madrid
Madrid
were
recently destroyed by rivals Barcelona

Real Madrid have endured one of their worst ever starts to a season, resulting in Julen Lopetegui being sacked after just 14 games in charge. Madrid's poor start to the season may also prove detrimental to the likes of Raphael Varane and Luka Modric, who were both among the initial favourites to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric was of course named FIFA player of the year back in September, however, his form, in particular, has been poor since then. With the Ballon d'Or likely to stay in Spain, Messi's path may have been ultimately cleared due to Madrid's recent struggles.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2018 Football Top 5/Top 10
T Elliott
ANALYST
-
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 players most likely to win
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Will the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Five non-European footballers to win Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Top 5 favourites for the final 3-man...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner
RELATED STORY
5 reasons we should end the Ronaldo and Messi debate
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
International Friendlies 2018
21 Nov ALB WAL 12:30 AM Albania vs Wales
21 Nov BRA CAM 01:00 AM Brazil vs Cameroon
21 Nov ITA UNI 01:15 AM Italy vs United States
21 Nov BHU MAC 01:30 AM Bhutan vs Macao
21 Nov FRA URU 01:30 AM France vs Uruguay
21 Nov ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
21 Nov CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
ISL 2018-19
21 Nov PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
I-League 2018-19
Tomorrow REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us