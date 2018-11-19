Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 Reasons Lionel Messi will win

Will Lionel Messi win a record sixth Ballon d'Or in December?

The 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony just weeks away, Lionel Messi is currently among the favorites to take home the trophy for a record sixth time. If the Argentine manages to take home the trophy, it will be the first time he has won the prestigious trophy since 2015, and it would signal an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent domination.

Despite being among the favourites to take home the award, Messi is currently below the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann when it comes to betting odds. The 31-year-old, though, still has a great chance to take home the Ballon d'Or, and here we will look at the five reasons why Lionel Messi could be announced as the world's best player for a record sixth time in December.

#5 The award nearly always heads to Spain

Messi no longer has to contend with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain

La Liga remains the dominant force when it comes to the best football league in the world. The individual player quality cannot be found anywhere else, and the league is also home to a huge share of the best players on the planet. Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to dominate the league, however, the likes of Atletico and Sevilla have successfully demonstrated the depth in quality currently found in the league.

More importantly for Messi, over the last two decades, the Ballon d'Or has nearly always been awarded to a Spanish based player. The last player to win the award while playing in a different league was Kaka way back in 2007. By being the best player, in the worlds best league, Lionel Messi has positioned himself in a strong position to claim this year's title.

#4 Madrid's Poor Start

Madrid were recently destroyed by rivals Barcelona

Real Madrid have endured one of their worst ever starts to a season, resulting in Julen Lopetegui being sacked after just 14 games in charge. Madrid's poor start to the season may also prove detrimental to the likes of Raphael Varane and Luka Modric, who were both among the initial favourites to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Luka Modric was of course named FIFA player of the year back in September, however, his form, in particular, has been poor since then. With the Ballon d'Or likely to stay in Spain, Messi's path may have been ultimately cleared due to Madrid's recent struggles.

