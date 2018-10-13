Ballon d'Or 2018: Ranking the top 5 contenders based on their performances during the year

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 907 // 13 Oct 2018, 11:17 IST

New Juventus signing - Cristiano Ronaldo

The race for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award is getting hotter every day as top footballers continue to fight for the chance to be named the best player in the world this year - displaying their credentials with a lot of spectacular performances as well as reaching fantastic milestones in their respective careers.

France Football, the famous French magazine that awards the Ballon d'Or honor annually has taken a huge step towards deciding the winner this year, releasing a list of 30 contenders to fight for the accolade which consists of many top superstars including the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Neymar Junior and Luis Suarez as well as a few newcomers including Alisson Becker, Hugo Lloris, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

It is never an easy task to rank the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or award this year, considering that many superstars were at incredible levels during the course of the term. Yet, we have spent some time working hard to sort these superstars and we have been able to come up with a list of the top 5 contenders for the award, ranking them in respect to their incredible performances during the year. Let's take a look at them below:

# 5. Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann was one of the top performers on the continent last season

Often overlooked despite his incredible hardworking spirit and amazing achievements, Atletico Madrid talisman, Antoine Griezmann deserves a lot of recognition for his fantastic efforts and scintillating displays during the year.

The attacker was one of the top performers in the La Liga last season, bagging an amazing 19 goals and 9 assists in 32 appearances in the Spanish top flight. Even though his 2 goals and 2 assists were not enough to keep the Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League, the winger still ensured he contributed 6 impressive goals in the Europa League to conclude a decent European campaign for the capital club.

Griezmann followed his brilliant club season with another impressive outing with his nation in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, putting up a lot of spectacular displays and finding the back of the net a whopping 4 times.

