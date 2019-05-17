×
Ballon d' Or 2019: 3 Liverpool players that stand a chance of winning the coveted prize

Nathan Fernandes
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    17 May 2019, 13:47 IST
Salah has won a second consecutive Golden Boot
Salah has won a second consecutive Golden Boot

The 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years. The last one, in 2008, was a mouth-watering clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, with the Red Devils winning on penalties.

With Arsenal and Chelsea setting up an all-English Europa League final, Premier League teams are establishing themselves among Europe's elites once again.

While both of Europe's premier club competitions are assured of having English winners, it has been a while since an Premier League player won the Ballon d'Or. The last time a player from the league won was in 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first.

The decline in English football and the Messi-Ronaldo domination means no Premier league player has won the award since.

With Luka Modric winning it last year and the performances of Liverpool, Man City and Spurs this season, it means that the Premier league could have its first winner in over a decade.

It is widely believed that to win the Ballon d'Or, one must win the Champions League as well. With that in mind, we look at 3 players in the Champions league final that may have a shot at laying hands on the most coveted individual trophy in world football.

#3 Mohamed Salah

When Liverpool signed Salah from Roma in 2017 for a then club record transfer, there were high expectations on the speedy Egyptian.

A hardworking and clinical player, Salah's excellent goal scoring record saw him take the league by storm. Salah hit a stunning 32 league goals, winning the Golden Boot and smashing the record for most goals in a 38 game season.

This season after starting shakily, Salah has recovered to prove that he is not a one season wonder. He has managed to find the net 22 times in the league, providing 11 assists and winning another Golden Boot.

Scoring another 4 times in Europe, Salah has been crucial in ensuring the title race went down to the wire and in securing a spot for the Reds in the Champions League final.

Another good performance in the final against Spurs and Salah will fancy his chances.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Ballon d'Or 2018 Football Top 5/Top 10 Real Madrid Transfer News
