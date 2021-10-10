The 2021 Ballon d'Or 30-man list is out and the best contemporary players have expectedly made the cut. Hailing from different countries and clubs, these men have been voted by sports journalists and coaches/captains of national teams from across the world.

Voting has been done on the basis of individual and team performances. In some cases, team achievements were overlooked if the individual's performance was far too good. The final 30 of the 2021 Ballon d'Or holds many regular names along with that of a handful of newcomers.

In this article let us take a look at the nations that's got the most players representing their countries at the Ballon d'Or gala.

5 countries with the most players in the Ballon d'Or 30-man list 2021

#5 Portugal — 3

Portugal has 7 Ballon d'Or trophies so far

With three players and 7 Ballon d'Or trophies between them, Portugal has earned quite some reputation when it comes to the prestigious individual accolade. Eusabio and Luis Figo having won one each, but it's Cristiano Ronaldo's five that make the numbers impressive for Portugal.

The Portuguese players had an impressive season club wise and the same has seen three of their stars — Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias — make it into the Ballon d'Or 30-man list.

Bruno Fernandes is the reason behind Manchester United's recent resurgence. Ever since the 27-year-old arrived at Old Trafford, the team's mentality seems to have changed. An impressive run-of-form saw Bruno and United reach the UEFA Europa final last year.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, one needs no explanation as to why he is here. The Portuguese captain has earned a nomination for the 12th time straight. That's a record!

Manchester City center-back Ruben Dias is an EPL winner, UCL runner-up, UCL Defender of the Season, UCL Squad of the Season member, EPL Squad of the Season member, FWA Footballer of the Year and Manchester City Player of the Year. Justified!

#4 Spain — 3

No Spanish player has won the Ballon d'Or after 1959

Pedri, Azpilicueta and Gerard Moreno are the Spanish players to make it onto the Ballon d'Or 30-man list. Pedri, who played 73 games throughout last season for club and country, has let the world know of the talent he possesses.

The Barcelona man broke several records within the last few months. He is the youngest player ever to represent Spain at the European Championships and ended up as the only Spanish player in the team of the season.

Chelsea's Champions League winning captain is the other Spaniard to make it to the gala. He led the Blues from the front in domestic and continental outings. The last Spanish player is Villareal's Gerard Moreno.

Moreno ended up as the joint second-highest goal scorer in La Liga last and joint second-highest goal scorer in the Europa League last year. He put on a stellar individual performance along with winning a trophy in the process.

