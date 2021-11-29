Ballon d'Or 2021: How to watch the Ballon d'Or live stream of the award ceremony?

The 2021 Ballon d'Or is set to capture eyes and ears across the footballing world this week as Paris hosts the 2021 edition of the ceremony on Monday. The Ballon d'Or is widely regarded as football's holy grail and is the sport's most prestigious individual prize.

As is usually the norm with the Ballon d'Or, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the contenders in recent weeks. The likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, and Karim Benzema are in the running this year and will attend the ceremony this week.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony did not take place in 2020 as a result of a series of COVID-19 outbreaks across Europe. With crowds back in the stadium this year and normalcy restored to the footballing schedule, the Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in 2021 after a two-year hiatus.

Ballon d'Or #ballondor @francefootball



Schedule (🇫🇷 time)



4.30PM - Start of ranking reveal

7.00PM - Red carpet

8.30PM - Start of the ceremony



Lionel Messi could win his seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021

Lionel Messi has had a successful year

Lionel Messi has been the most successful player in Ballon d'Or history and won a record-sixth award in 2019. The former Barcelona star singlehandedly carried a struggling Blaugrana side on his shoulders before joining PSG this season.

Messi also added international success to his repertoire this year with a Copa America victory. The Argentine captain was the beating heart of his side in the competition and is beginning to find his feet in Ligue 1 this season.

Robert Lewandowski is also a bonafide contender this season after a stellar year with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski was the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 and has been one of the Bundesliga's best players over the past year.

Barcelona Femeni dominated women's football this year and it comes as no surprise that Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, and Lieke Martens are in the running to win the Ballon d'Or. Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, and Vivianne Miedema have also been excellent this year and will likely make the top 10.

When does the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony take place?

India: 30th November 2021, at 1 AM

USA: 29th November 2021, at 2:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th November 2021, at 7:30 PM

Where and how to watch the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony?

India: Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

USA: Paramount+

UK: Eurosport App

