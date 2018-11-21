Ballon d'Or: Greatest XI to have never won the award

Whether you call it unfair or well-deserved, the past decade has only seen two players win the Ballon d'Or - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo shares the record for the most Ballon d'Ors in the history of the award with five trophies each.

Their ten-year-long duopoly means no other player, no matter how good, could get his hands on the Golden Ball.

Many have come close to winning the award but have been denied by the undeniable talents of the longstanding talismanic duo.

Here, we take a look at a team of eleven great players who have never won the Ballon d'Or:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Goalkeepers have been denied the Ballon d'Or the most as only one shot-stopper has ever won the award in its history. Dynamo Moscow goalkeeper, Lev Yashin, who played for the then-Soviet Union, was the man to do it.

A legendary goalkeeper who has been deprived of the award in modern football is Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian shot-stopper lead Juventus to the Serie A title on seven consecutive occasions before leaving for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The only major trophy that remains to be won by the Italian is the UEFA Champions League.

Internationally, Buffon won the FIFA World Cup with Italy in 2006.

The veteran keeper came very close to winning the award in 2006 but he finished second to his national teammate Fabio Cannavaro.

Defender: Paolo Maldini

Much like goalkeepers, defenders are often overlooked when it comes to the award, with attacking players taking all the plaudits.

Paolo Maldini has had an incredible career, having captained AC Milan and the Italian national team for several years.

The defender won 25 trophies with Milan including five UEFA Champions League trophies, seven Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, five Supercoppa Italiana titles, four European Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Internationally, 'Il Capitano' (The Captain) took part in four FIFA World Cups reaching the final of the 1994 World Cup and the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup.

Maldini was close to winning the award in 1994 but finished third as Pavel Nedved won the accolade.

