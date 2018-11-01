Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: November 2018

Who will win this time around?

October's in the past now. We had an action-packed month with both club and international footballing action taking over weekends and the Champions League providing us with some magic during the middle of the week.

Last month's rankings with Luka Modric heading the list was a welcome change and the duopoly of Ronaldo and Messi was being browbeaten after a long time. But it could turn out that winning the FIFA Men's Player Award may not be all it takes for the Croatian to go home with the Ballon d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo is growing in repute at Juventus and though Lionel Messi had to sit on the sidelines for the greater part of October, you cannot quite rule him out yet. As it stands, it is nearly impossible to make a call as to who's going to go away with the prize that could just settle the debate. Now, as we saunter into the crucial month of November, it's best to brace ourselves for a surprise.

Without further ado, let's dive right into the November edition of the Ballon d'Or Power Ranking.

#10 Harry Kane (-1)

Harry Kane has not been at his very best

The Hurricane of English football has dropped a spot and is on bottom of the list. But then again, this is no ordinary list. Kane has been having a bit of a here-and-there season till now. While he sprang to form in the last week of September and early October, scoring 4 goals in 3 games, he has only managed a solitary goal in the subsequent games.

However, his performance for the 3 Lions against La Furia Roja, where his excellent hold up play resulted in two assists was an absolute masterclass in target man tactics. Kane did well in Spurs' UEFA Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

He has the quality but he's been close-fisted about it than the rest on this list and that's why we don't see him cracking the top half of the rankings.

