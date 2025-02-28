Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: February 2025

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French magazine France Football that honors the best player in the world. A new winner will claim the prestigious trophy after 2024 victor Rodri suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier this season.

The 2024-25 campaign has crossed the halfway mark with numerous superstars impressing in their respective leagues across Europe. With international tournaments not part of the equation this season, this year's Golden Ball winner will be solely decided by club performances.

Let's take a look at the current top five favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or (February 2025):

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski will be seeking to claim his maiden Ballon d'Or after missing out on the trophy in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist, the Pole has been in sensational form for Barcelona since reuniting with former boss Hansi Flick over the summer.

The 36-year-old has scored 33 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana this season. He has shown no signs of slowing down and remains one of Europe's most deadly forwards.

Moreover, Lewandowski has also performed decently for Poland during the UEFA Nations League group stages, garnering one goal and two assists in four appearances.

#4 Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)

Regarded by many as potentially the next Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal has flourished this season for Barcelona, building on his progress from last season. The 17-year-old prodigy is arguably the most exciting talent in world football and has dazzled in LaLiga.

In addition to his ability on the ball, Yamal has put up impressive numbers as well, accumulating 11 goals and 17 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season.

#3 Raphinha (Brazil/Barcelona)

Raphinha is the third and final Barcelona star to make the top five but it would come as no surprise to see him lift the Ballon d'Or later this year. The 28-year-old is arguably playing the best football of his career and has outperformed his teammates, Lewandowski and Yamal, by some margin.

The Brazil international has netted 24 goals and registered 18 assists in 38 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season. He has also done well for his national team, bagging three goals in four games during the World Cup qualifiers.

Raphinha has also already won one trophy this season - the Supercopa de Espana. However, he will likely need to win other major tournaments to be the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe didn't have the best of his starts to his season following his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Real Madrid over the summer. He struggled for form and was also dropped from the France national team, missing four out of their six UEFA Nations League fixtures.

However, the 26-year-old has bounced back in recent months and remains one of the most in-form players on the planet. Mbappe has bagged 27 goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, helping Los Blancos win the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

If Real Madrid were to find success in LaLiga or the UEFA Champions League, it would come as no surprise to see Mbappe claim his maiden Ballon d'Or.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly the best player in the world on current form, given his performances for Liverpool this season. The Egyptian King has been a man on a mission under Arne Slot, turning the Reds into genuine favorites to win the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.

The 32-year-old has also put up mindblowing figures, garnering 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. If Salah's form was to continue at this rate and with the Carabao Cup final approaching, he could become the first African star to win the Ballon d'Or since George Weah in 1995.

