Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: July 2018

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
43.58K   //    01 Jul 2018, 14:00 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
Who will win the Ballon d'Or this year?

As much as fans would like to say that football is a team game, the fight for the Ballon d'Or will always see a difference in opinion. The best players in the world fight it out every year to become the best of the elite and there is no individual award in football that is coveted by players more than that glittering accolade.

Of course, the past decade has seen it been shared only by two players - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, this is a World Cup year and that generally tends to see votes swing one way.

So which players are in with a shout of claiming the most prestigious award in football?

Note: Stats updated as of 1 July 2018.

#10 Diego Godin (Uruguay) 🢁

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay skipper Diego Godin is one of the world's best defenders

Yes, defenders rarely win the Ballon d'Or. You have to go back to 2006 to find the last defender to win the award.

Who was it then? None other than Italy skipper Fabio Cannavaro who led the Azzurri to an unlikely World Cup win just when the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal had broken out in Italian football.

Just like Cannavaro, Godin has been a rock at the back for Uruguay. The skipper for La Celeste has already cemented his place as one of Europe's best defenders after Atletico Madrid were crowned the best defensive side in Europe's top five leagues, eventually winning the Europa League as well.

However, his leadership saw Uruguay keep a clean sheet for three-and-a-half games at the World Cup which was part of a run that stretched back to November 2017. It helped them qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ballon d'Or Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon D'or
