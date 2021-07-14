Ballon d'Or: Ranking the 5 youngest winners in history

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards a player can win in football. Awarded by France Football every year, the Ballon d'Or award has been won by some of the best players ever to grace the game.

Initially, only selected journalists voted for the Ballon d'Or nominees, but since 2007, all national team captains and coaches have been given the right to vote. From that year, the Ballon d'Or award became a global one, meaning players from all over the globe were eligible to win it.

However, owing to the popularity of the game in Europe, most players plying their trade in the continent have won the Ballon d'Or award since its inception. Lionel Messi (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) have won the most Ballon d'Or awards in history.

On that note, let's have a look at the five youngest Ballon d'Or winners in history.

#5 Oleg Blokhin (1975) - 23 years, 55 days

Ukrainian and Dynamo Kyiv legend Oleg Blokhin won the 1975 Ballon d'Or for his stellar exploits that year, beating Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff.

In the process, Blokhin became only the second player from the erstwhile Soviet Union to bag the prestigious award, emulating the legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who won the 1963 Ballon d'Or.

That year, Blokhin helped Dynamo Kyiv win the inaugural Cup Winners Cup and then scored all three goals in the two-legged UEFA Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

During his legendary career, the winger scored 59 goals in over 200 appearances for Dynamo Kyiv. He also scored 35 goals in 101 games for the Soviet Union before retiring in 1990.

#4 George Best (1968) - 22 years, 212 days

George Best became the youngest-ever winner of the then 12-year-old Ballon d'Or award when he bagged it in 1968.

Best was bestowed with the honor after he helped Manchester United win the European Cup that year by beating Benfica 4-1 in the final.

The Northern Irishman scored 32 goals in all competitions in 1967-68, including one against Benfica in the final, to help United win their first European title.

However, after the highs of that summer, Best's promising career hit a downward trough, especially after he left Manchester United in 1974. He breathed his last in 2005 after years of struggling with alcoholism.

Best scored 179 goals in over 400 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, with the club honoring their former player by erecting a statue of him outside their Old Trafford stadium.

