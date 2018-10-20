×
Ballor d'Or 2018: Predicting the top 3 nominees

Saptarshi Mazumder
Top 5 / Top 10
430   //    20 Oct 2018, 14:19 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

The interlude to December 3rd, 2018 is gradually getting over, a day that caps off the spectacle year of 2018 that had some of the greatest footballing moments in history, when France Football officially crowns the best player in the world.

A 19-year-old Mbappe won the World Cup with France, the majestic Ronaldo won the Champions League for the third time in a row with Real Madrid, and the little magician Messi, doing what he does best, helped Barcelona to maintain an unassailable stature in Spanish football with a domestic double.

But who is actually going to get his hands on the coveted Golden Ball? Will it be a sixth for either of the omnipresent legends, or will it go to someone else?

For the past decade we've lived in a world imagined by Messi and Ronaldo, but 2018 could be the year when many suspect the curtain will finally draw on their golden streak. Luka Modric has already been named the FIFA Best Player of the Year. However, if the past has taught us anything, it is that the award is for the one player who's helped his team achieve the most success in the past year, and the Ballon d'Or rankings could be like this:

#3 Luka Modric

Luka Mod
Luka Modric

The FIFA Best Men's player established himself as the most supreme midfielder in the world, guiding a clearly not favourites Croatian side to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, and helped Real Madrid defend their European crown for the second time in a row. The 33-year-old also won the UEFA Player of the Year award earlier this season

A recent dip in performances with Real has them stuttering at 4th in the LaLiga table this season, but they have time to pick themselves up. Fair to say, he'll be a tough contender for a prize that's based pretty much on trophies won.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Manchester United supporter and blog writer
