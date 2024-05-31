Baltika and Zenit St. Petersburg square off in the final of the Russian Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday (June 2). Baltika ended their league campaign with a 3-1 home defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Anton Miranchuk put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, while Artem Karpukas and Timur Suleymanov scored second-half goals to guarantee the victory.

Zenit, meanwhile, overcome a 54th-minute scare from Ronaldo to claim a 2-1 home win over FK Rostov on the final day to win the league title. Gustavo Mantuan drew the game level in the 55th minute before Artur scored the winner in the 85th minute.

Zenit booked their spot in the Cup 'Super Cup' following their shootout victory over CSKA Moscow in the final of the RPL path. Baltika, meanwhile, emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory over Spartak Moscow in the Regions Path playoff.

Baltika vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zeni have five wins from the last eight head-to-head games, losing twice. Their most recent clash in April saw Zenit claim a 1-0 home win in the Russian Premier League.

Balltik form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Zenit St. Petersburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Baltika vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News

Balltika

Joel Fameyah, Soslan Dzhanaev and Gedeon Guzina are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension worries for Balltika.

Zenit St. Petersburg

Mario Fernandes and Danil Krugovoy are injured. There are no suspension worries for Sergey Semak.

Baltika vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

Baltika (3-4-2-1): Evgeni Latyshonok (GK); Luna Flores, Aleksandr Zhirov, Kevin Andrade; Roberto Fernandez, Danila Kozlov, Kristijan Bistrovic, Dmitri Rybchinskiy; Vitali Lisakovich, Nascimento Fernandes; Angelo Henriques

Zenit St. Petersburg (3-4-3): Denis Afamov (GK); Nuraly Alip, Rodrigo, Wilmar Barrios; Artur, Dmitrii Vasiljev, Wendel, Gustavo Mantuan; Pedro Henrique, Ivan Sergeev, Ilzat Akhmetov

Baltika will ply their trade in the Russian First League after just one season in the top flight. However, their form in the cup was a sharp contrast, and Sergey Ignashevich's side could end the season with a trophy.

Zenit, for their part, successfully defended their league title after a thrilling title race on the final day. Expect the St Petersburg outfit to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Baltika 1-3 Zenit St. Petersburg