Banfield vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Banfield will play host to Universidad Catolica in the Copa Sudamericana group stage at the Estadio Florencio Sola on Tuesday.

Banfield are one of six Argentine teams competing in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. One of them, Defensa y Justicia, have been eliminated. Banfield could follow suit following their floundering campaign.

After four rounds of games, they are languishing at rock-bottom of Group C with three points. El Taladro have won once and lost once at home. Tuesday’s game will determine where they go from here in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Universidad Catolica, like Banfield, boast just one win from four games. They have four points and are fourth in Group C. Los Camaratas are yet to claim victory on the road. However, that could happen at the Estadio Florencio Sola. A win over Banfield would put Católica on par with second-placed Santos if the Chileans lose to leaders Union La Calera.

Banfield will play their final game of the group stage on Tuesday. Anything short of a win will open the exit door.

Club A. Banfield @CAB_oficial 🟢 Vení, sentante, te voy a contar la historia del pibe de Baradero que se metió en el corazón de todos los banfileños y banfileñas Vení, sentante, te voy a contar la historia del pibe de Baradero que se metió en el corazón de todos los banfileños y banfileñas 😍 🟢⚪ https://t.co/CWijtFyIGV

Banfield vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head

Their most recent clash came in the first leg, which Universidad Catolica won 2-0. That remains their meeting in the last five years. Banfield will look to avenge that defeat here. Universidad Catolica have lost three consecutive games on the road, while Banfield have been winless in four.

Banfield form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W.

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

Banfield vs Universidad Catolica Team News

Banfield

Banfield have appointed a new manager following the resignation of Diego Dabove on Tuesday. Former youth coordinator and coach Claudio Vivas has made a return to the outfit and will lead the team in their two remaining games in the continental competition.

Meanwhile, Darius Cvitanich, 37, has announced his retirement from football. His final game will be against Universidad Catolica on Tuesday.

Universidad Católica @Cruzados



En la Fortaleza, por la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores



¡Vamos Católica! El último entrenamiento antes de @Flamengo En la Fortaleza, #LosCruzados se prepararon para este nuevo desafío ante el cuadropor la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores¡Vamos Católica! El último entrenamiento antes de @Flamengo ⚽🔥En la Fortaleza, #LosCruzados se prepararon para este nuevo desafío ante el cuadro 🇧🇷 por la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 🏆¡Vamos Católica! ⚪🔵 https://t.co/I7nQPG7Ajz

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Ian Escobar.

Unavailable: None.

Universidad Catolica

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Banfield vs Universidad Catolica Predicted Xls

Banfield (4-4-2): Enrique Bologna (GK), Emanuel Coronel, Alejandro Maciel, Luciano Lollo, Abel Amaya, Julian Palacios, Matias Romero, Nicolas Domingo, Juan Pablo Alvarez, Jeremias Perales, Dario Cvitanich.

Universidad Catolica (4-5-1): Darwin Cuero (GK), Marco Carrasco, Kevin Minda, Anderson Ordonez, Yuber Mosquera, Willian Cevallos, Loor Layan, Lisandro Alzugaray, Daniel Clavijo, Ismael Diaz, Cristian Martinez.

Banfield vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Both teams are on a revival mission, although that seems to be coming a bit late. Banfield have struggled in front of goal, scoring once in four games as opposed to four from Catolica.

Goals are needed to move the team forward. Martinez Borja will be chasing his third after scoring twice for Catolica. Borja and Angulo of Santos are the top scorers in Group C with two goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Banfield will probably draw inspiration from their 1-0 success over a daunting Santos side, who beat Catolica at home in Quito.

Prediction: Banfield 1-0 Universidad Catolica.

