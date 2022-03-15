"Bang out of order" - Ray Parlour slams Tottenham star's actions during Manchester United loss

Ray Parlour has slammed Cristian Romero for his celebration in the face of Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire after the latter scored an own goal in the EPL clash on Sunday. Parlour called the celebration 'bang out of order', stating that he would never have done that to an opposition player.

Harry Maguire attempted to block the ball in his own box but a big deflection landed the ball behind De Gea leading into an own goal. Romero was recorded laughing in front of Maguire after the own goal brought the scoreboard level at 2-2. However, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third to secure a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a conversation with TalkSPORT, Arsenal legend Parlour said that it was a big game for both sides but disrespecting players should not happen:

‘I think that’s bang out of order. I don’t think I’d do that. I know it’s a big game for both sides but come on. I don’t know the situation but you don’t need to do that. Just take the goal and run away and celebrate with your teammates.'

Further into the conversation, Parlour sided with Manchester United legend Roy Keane and expressed his reservations against such disrespectful gestures. He also expressed that he would wait for such players to meet in the next game, going for a tackle and accepting a yellow card. He added:

‘I’m with Roy Keane. I’ll be waiting for him in the next game, do him – boff!. You can take him out though! Go for a tackle and get a yellow card for it. Don’t do it 100 per cent, just take him out.'

Manchester United target Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino, City close in on Erling Haaland - Reports

Manchester United are looking to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane and his former coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of next season. Meanwhile, Manchester City are closing in on Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

According to media reports the two city rivals can secure these big ticket transfers ahead of the new EPL season. An exclusive report published in the Daily Star has claimed that the Red Devils are planning to reunite Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino in the EPL. The Argentine manager left Tottenham Hotspur to join French club Paris Saint-Germain but is being linked strongly with a move to Old Trafford.

