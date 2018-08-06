Bangkok Glass Hit Five as United Drop Points

With the Thai League set to take a month long break ahead of the 2018 Asian Games, the scramble for favourable positions was on full force this weekend, with a number of crucial matches taking place at both the top and bottom of the table.

Relegation-threatened Bangkok Glass continued their recent run of form by putting five past fellow strugglers Sukhothai, taking them as high as the 11th place - a truly marked improvement considering they had been languishing in the relegation zone from April until mid-July.

Police Tero picked up a valuable three points in a vital 2-1 victory over Ubon UMT, marking Totchtawan Sripan’s first win back at the club he coached back in 2010. Chainat Hornbill will be rueing their failure to make similar progress against Siam Navy, where they had to come from two goals down to secure a point.

Chonburi’s downward spiral continues as they lost 2-1 in their derby match against Pattaya United, allowing the Dolphins to leapfrog them in the table. Chonburi have never finished below their local opponents before, and Lukian’s 90th minute for Pattaya may hold incredible symbolic importance in regards to the power shift currently ongoing on Thailand’s eastern seaboard.

Sunday saw all of the top four sides in action, with first placed Buriram United taking on third-placed Port FC in front of a sellout crowd at the PAT Stadium. The visitors raced to a two-goal lead courtesy of a brace from Diogo Luis Santo, but were pegged back by an incredible free-kick from Pakorn Prempak and a diving header from Kim Sung-Hwan.

Second-placed Bangkok United were unable to capitalize on the leaders’ dropped points, as they played out a goalless stalemate away at Nakhon Ratchasima, allowing Buriram to maintain their nine-point lead atop the Thai League.

Muangthong United continued their struggles as they dropped points away at Suphanburi, with a goal by Chanan Pombuppha canceling out Sarach Yooyen’s opener. This result leaves the Kirin in fourth place while allowing the home side to climb back out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, bottom side Air Force United extended their unbeaten run to four games with a draw away at Chiang Rai United, while high-flying Prachuap pulled off a 2-1 victory over Ratchaburi.