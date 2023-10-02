Bangkok United vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Bangkok United and Jeonbuk Motors will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Group F top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Pathum United at the same venue in the Thai League. Willen scored a second-half brace to inspire the Bangkok Angels to victory.

Jeonbuk Motors, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Daegu in the K League. Jae-Hyeon Go scored a brace to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Dan Petrescu's side will turn their focus back to the continent where their opening game saw them defeat Hong Kong outfit Kitchee with a 2-1 home win. Bangkok United claimed the maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over Lion City in Singapore.

The respective victories left both sides tied on three points at the summit of the group.

Bangkok United vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Bangkok City are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning six games in this sequence including the last four.

Four of Jeonbuk's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bangkok United are participating in the AFC Champions League after a 15-year absence.

Six of Bangkok United's last eight games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Jeonbuk have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions.

Bangkok United vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Jeonbuk Motors were semifinalists in the AFC Champions League last season and will be looking to go one step further this time around. They started their continental sojourn with a narrow victory despite dominating proceedings for most of the game.

Bangkok United, for their part, are competing among the elite after a 15-year absence and also started with a win. They will be in high spirits owing to their good run of form.

Jeonbuk are the more experienced side at this stage of the competition and we are backing this experience to come to the fore in a narrow win.

Prediction: Bangkok United 1-2 Jeonbuk Motors

Bangkok United vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk Motors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half