Bangkok United vs Kitchee Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Bangkok United will welcome Kitchee to the Thammasat Stadium for an AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday (November 8th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Port MTI FC in the Thai League 1. Rungrath Poomchantuek and Willen scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Kitchee, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Resources Capital with a 7-0 victory in the quarterfinal of the Hong Kong Senior Shield. Four different men scored in the first half while Chak-Wai Hui scored a 23rd-minute goal. Kim Shin-Wook added a second-half brace to complete the rout.

The Bluebirds will shift focus to the continent where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Bangkok United in the reverse fixture.

The victory helped Totchtawan Sripan's side hold on to top spot in Group F, having garnered maximum points from three games. Kitchee are currently rock bottom and have no points to show for their efforts so far.

Bangkok United vs Kitchee Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The matchday three clash was the sole meeting between the two sides, with Bangkok claiming a 2-1 win.

Bangkok United are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season, winning 11 games in this sequence including each of their last nine outings.

Six of Bangkok United's last eight games in all competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Eight of Kitchee's nine games in all competitions this season have produced at least three goals.

Bangkok United have scored at least two goals in their last nine games in all competitions.

Bangkok United vs Kitchee Prediction

Bangkok United have made an emphatic start to the Champions League group stage and currently lead the way in their group. Their start has left them on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

The hosts are coming into the game on a strong run of form and have not lost a game this season. Kitchee, for their part, have been the whipping boys of the group and another defeat here could see them eliminated.

We are backing Bangkok United to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bangkok United 3-1 Kitchee

Bangkok United vs Kitchee Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bangkok United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bangkok United to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5: Highest scoring half: Second half