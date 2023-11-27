Bangkok United vs Lion City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Bangkok United and Lion City will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Nakhon Pathom in the Thai League 1 on Friday. Willen broke the deadlock in the 58th minute from the spot and the home side were seemingly on course for all three points. However, Amirali Chegini dashed their hopes with a last-gasp equalizer in the sixth minute of injury time.

Lion City, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Hougang in the Singaporean Cup. Djordje Maksimovic and Shawal Anuar scored in either half to ensure that parity was restored at fulltime.

Lion City will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a routine 2-0 home win over Jeonbuk. Bangkok United, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Kitchee.

Despite the draw, they remained at the summit of Group F on 10 points while Lion City are third with six points.

Bangkok United vs Lion City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 comeback away victory for Bangkok United.

Six of Bangkok United's last seven games across all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seventeen of Lion City's last 19 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Bangkok United's last 10 games in all competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Bangkok United are on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season, winning 11 games in this sequence.

Bangkok United vs Lion City Prediction

Bangkok United are one win away from guaranteeing their place in the knockout rounds and the Thai outfit will go all out for the win. They have made a bright start to the season and will fancy their chances of getting the job done here.

Lion City are competing in the AFC Champions League for the first time in their history and can hold their heads high with their performance so far.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bangkok United 3-1 Lion City

Bangkok United vs Lion City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bangkok City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bangkok City to score over 1.5 goals