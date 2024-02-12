Bangkok United vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Bangkok United will welcome Yokohama F Marinos to the Thammasat Stadium for the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (February 14th).

The hosts come into the clash off the back of a 2-1 comeback away victory over Muangthong in the Thai League last Friday. All three goals came after the break, with Jaroensak Wonggorn giving the home side the lead in the 56th minute while Everton and Willen scored to turn the game around.

Yokohama F. Marinos, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 3-0 home win over Shandong Taishan in the AFC Champions League last December. Elber, Anderson Lopes and Yan all scored to guide their side to victory on that day.

The victory helped the Tricolor book their spot in the knockout rounds as Group G winners. Bangkok United qualified as Group F winners. The winner of this tie will face either Shandong Taishan or Kawasaki Frontale in the quarterfinal.

Bangkok United vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a friendly in January 2017 which ended in a 3-2 victory for Yokohama F Marinos.

Five of Bangkok United's last seven games across competitions have been level at halftime.

Seven of Yokohama F Marinos' last nine games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Bangkok United's last five home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Neither Bangkok United nor Yokohama F Marinos have advanced beyond the round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League.

Bangkok United vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Bangkok United returned to winning ways last weekend after a three-game winless run in the league. They will hope to keep the momentum going on the continent as they play knockout football in the AFC Champions League for the first time in their history.

Yokohama F Marinos have not been in action for over two months with the J. League having ended in December. The lack of competitive action could hamper their chances of progressing to the quarterfinal for the first time.

We are backing Kevin Muscat's side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Bangkok United 1-2 Yokohama F Marinos

Bangkok United vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Yokohama F Marinos

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals