Bangladesh and Manipur record emphatic Semi-final victories to reach the Subroto Cup U17 girls Final

BKSP VS Govt. Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, September 4, 2019: In semi-final 1 of the Subroto Cup U17 Girls, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Pratisthan (BKSP) defeated Tamil Nadu’s Govt. Girls High School by an emphatic score-line of 5-0.

Aklima Khatun opened the scoring on the 7th minute before a four goal haul in six minutes saw Bangladesh race to a five goal lead by the 20th minute, thus effectively putting the game beyond Tamil Nadu’s reach.

In semi-final 2, Manipur’s Nilmani English School squared off against Assam’s Simbargaon High School, where Manipur emerged 4-0 winners to book their place in the final.

Three goals in five minutes towards the end of the first half saw Manipur going into half-time with a three goal cushion, before adding a fourth near the hour mark.

The two sides meet on Friday, September 6 at the Ambedkar Stadium for the final. BKFC will be relishing the opportunity to successfully defend the crown they won last year, but will be wary of the threat that the North Eastern side possess.

The complete results are as follows:

Semi-Final 1: Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 5 (Aklima Khatun 7’, Unnoti Khatun 14’, Surma Zannat 17’, Sapna Rani 19’, 20’) bt. Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu – 0

Semi-Final 2: Nilmani English School, Manipur – 4 (Hoineihat 34’, Babina 35’, Kipgen 39’, Kim Langel 55’) bt. Simbargaon High School, Assam - 0