Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will trade tackles in an international friendly on Thursday.

The two sides will renew hostilities just four days after sharing the spoils in a goalless friendly.

Thursday's game will serve as a preparatory fixture for a return to competitive action for both sides.

Afghanistan have one more friendly lined up in this international window against the Philippines next week. Up next for them will be a double-header World Cup qualifier against Mongolia in October.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have been paired against the Maldives in the World Cup qualifiers.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past. Bangladesh are yet to claim a win, while the Afghans have two wins, with draws being the most recurring result.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash, a goalless draw last week.

Five of the seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Afghanistan are winless in their last eight games, losing six games in this sequence.

Six of Bangladesh's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Bangladesh's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Afghanistan have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction

Bangladesh are still waiting for a maiden win against Afghanistan. They come into the game in better form, having not lost any of their last four matches in regulation time.

Afghanistan, for their part, are winless in eight games, stretching back to a friendly win over an Under-23 side in March 2022. However, they will be keen to keep their unbeaten run against Bangladesh going.

Goals could come at a premium in this game, owing to the lack of attacking threat from both sides. The two teams tend to cancel each other out when they square off and although one side could nick a win, it is difficult to see where the goals will come from.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in another goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Bangladesh 0-0 Afghanistan

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Six of Bangladesh's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals)