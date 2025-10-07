Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Bangladesh host Hong Kong in Dhaka on Thursday for a clash in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking for their first win of the campaign. The Bengal Tigers began with a 0-0 draw against India in their first game before a 2-1 loss to Singapore in their next.

Ad

With just a point in the bag from two games, Javier Cabrera's side are in third position in Group C, above India by virtue of goals scored.

Ranked 184th in the world, Bangladesh have never qualified for a major tournament before and must start picking up wins to keep their hopes alive.

Hong Kong left it late against India on matchday two, with Stefan Pereira netting a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn them a 1-0 victory.

Ad

Trending

Having drawn 0-0 to Singapore on matchday one, the Dragons have four points in two games but trail the former for having scored a goal fewer.

After ending a 55-year wait to qualify for the Asian Cup again in 2023, Hong Kong are looking to reach the finals for the second consecutive time.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with Hong Kong going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Bangladesh haven't scored in their last two games against Hong Kong.

The sides are meeting for the first time since November 2006.

In seven games this year, the Bengal Tigers have lost just once: a 2-1 loss to Singapore in June 2025 but have drawn four times.

Hong Kong are ranked 146th in the world, whereas Bangladesh are in 184th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

After losing four games in a row, Hong Kong beat Fiji 8-0 in their last game (2025 King's Cup).

Ad

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction

The Bengal Tigers are the underdogs here, as they've never beaten Hong Kong before and even lack the quality to match theirs. We expect a close contest nonetheless, with the Dragons coming out on top here.

Prediction: Bangladesh 1-2 Hong Kong

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hong Kong to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More