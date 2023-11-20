Bangladesh vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Bangladesh host Lebanon at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from a humiliating loss on the opening day.

The Bengal Tigers were routed 7-0 by Australia on matchday one. Goals from Harry Souttar and Brandon Borrello, coupled with a brace from Mitchell Duke, had the Socceroos 4-0 up inside the opening half.

Jamie Maclaren then struck a second-half hat-trick to gloss over the scoreline as Bangladesh were ripped to shreds in Melbourne. Ranked a lowly 183rd in the world, Javier Cabrera's side need a big performance this week to bounce back.

Lebanon didn't face such a huge loss on matchday one, but they didn't win either. The Cedars played out a dour 0-0 draw with Palestine and could alter their lineup to boost their attacking game.

Mohamad Kdouh, who has six goals in 25 games, is gunning to start in the attack, while Hilal El-Helwe, with nine goals in 46 games for Lebanon, could be given a place in the starting XI too. Karim Darwich could be relegated to the bench.

After the first round of games, Lebanon are in third place in Group I with a point, whereas Bangladesh are at the bottom with no points and a goal difference of -7.

Bangladesh vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the fourth clash between Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Lebanon have beaten Bangladesh twice and lost once.

This fixture has not yet seen a draw.

Lebanon and Bangladesh met as recently as June this year at the South Asia Football Federation Championship, where the former won 2-0.

Lebanon are winless in their last three games.

Bangladesh have won just once in their last six games: a 2-1 win over the Maldives in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lebanon are ranked 104th in the world whereas Bangladesh are in 183rd place.

Bangladesh vs Lebanon Prediction

Bangladesh's opening game loss exposed their defensive frailties and Lebanon will be looking to capitalize on them. The Cedars aren't the most formidable side out there but have enough in the tank to see off the Bengal Tigers.

Prediction: Bangladesh 0-2 Lebanon

Bangladesh vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No