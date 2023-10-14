Bangladesh vs Maldives Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

Bangladesh host Maldives at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification first-round tie.

The tie is currently finely balanced after the sides played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday in Male.

Hassan Nazeem appeared to have won it for the Maldives after breaking the deadlock in the 87th minute. However, the visitors responded in the 92nd minute through Mohammad Saad Uddin to force a share of the spoils.

It's all to play for in the Bangladeshi capital next week.

The Bengal Tigers head coach Javier Cabrera could reward Saad for his late heroics in Male with a place in the starting lineup for the second leg. Mohammed Ibrahim is another attacker hoping to start.

The Maldives, ranked at 155, could add Naiz Hassan to their starting XI for the decider next week for more attacking firepower. Experienced midfielder Ibrahim Mahudhee is also gunning to start as the Red Snappers will look to dominate the midfield battle.

With the draws for the second round already completed, the winner of this tie will join Australia, Palestine and Lebanon in Group I.

Bangladesh vs Maldives Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 previous clashes between the sides, with Bangladesh winning seven times over the Maldives and losing on six occasions.

There have been only four draws between Bangladesh and Maldives, including one in their most recent clash: 1-1 on Thursday in Male.

Maldives have won five of their last eight clashes with Bangladesh, losing twice.

Maldives and Bangladesh clash for the third time in 2023; Bangladesh won their first encounter 3-1 in the SAFF Championship, and then the sides drew 1-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last week.

Bangladesh are winless in their last four games, while Maldives are winless in their last three.

Bangladesh vs Maldives Prediction

Bangladesh avoided a loss in spectacular fashion in the first leg and will be emboldened by that to come flying out of the blocks here.

The Maldives, ranked 34 places above the Bengal Tigers, have some good options in attack and can see them off this time around.

Prediction: Bangladesh 1-2 Maldives

Bangladesh vs Maldives Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maldives to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes