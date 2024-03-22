Bangladesh vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Bangladesh host Palestine at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Tuesday (March 26) in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Group I.

The Bengal Tigers are facing an uphill battle to keep their qualifying hopes alive, as the Lions of Canaan thrashed them 5-0 in their earlier meeting, leaving them winless and with just a solitary point.

Oday Dabbagh netted a sensational hat-trick, while Shehab Qunbar fired a brace as Palestine registered their first win in the second qualifying round in emphatic fashion.

Ranked 97th in the world, the Middle Eastern side displayed a frightening attacking intent while disptaching their chances clinically. Makram Daboub's side will look to replicate the same in Dhaka next week and consolidate their position in the group. With four points, they are second to Australia, who are leading the pack with three wins from as many games.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are at the bottom with a single point, and their progression hopes are on the ropes. They are yet to win a game, having also lost to Australia and drawn to Lebanon.

Bangladesh vs Palestine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Palestine going unbeaten, winning four.

Bangladesh avoid defeat to Palestine in their first clash in April 2006, a 1-1 draw in the AFC Challenge Cup.

Since then, Bangladesh have failed to score against Palestine in four outings.

Bangladesh are winless in five games, losing their last two.

With 13 goals conceded in the second round, Bangladesh have the joint-worst defensive record after three games, alongside Pakistan (also 13).

Palestine's Oday Dabbagh has scored in his last three games, netting six times in total

While Palestine are ranked 97th in the world, Bangladesh are 133rd.

Bangladesh vs Palestine Prediction

Bangladesh have offered no great shakes in their qualifying campaign. In two of their three games, the Bengal Tigers have lost by at least a five-goal margin, which reflects their poor quality. Palestine will be hungry for another win and should get it without much hassle.

Prediction: Bangladesh 0-2 Palestine

Bangladesh vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palestine

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No