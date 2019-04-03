×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barça play 4-4 draw with Villarreal

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Apr 2019, 16:03 IST
IANS Image
FC Barcelona. (Photo: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Villarreal (Spain), April 3 (IANS) La Liga leaders FC Barcelona needed a pair of late goals to salvage a 4-4 draw with 17th-place Villarreal.

Starting the match with Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic on the bench on Tuesday night, the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage inside the first 20 minutes at Villarreal's La Ceramica stadium, reports Efe news.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Barça in the 12th minute with an assist from Malcom, who made it 2-0 for the leaders four minutes later on a header off a cross from Arturo Vidal.

Samu Chukwueze pulled back a goal for Villarreal in the 23rd minute with an outstanding individual effort on the counter.

The goal buoyed the hosts and though Barcelona remained the superior side, Villarreal were firmly in the contest and created opportunities.

Luis Suarez had a chance to restore the two-goal lead for Barça in the dying seconds of the first half, but Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo came up with a great stop.

Five minutes after the re-start, Karl Toko Ekambi fooled Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to bring Villarreal level at 2-2.

Visiting coach Ernesto Valverde replaced Coutinho with Messi in the 61st minute in a bid to break the deadlock, only to see his side fall behind 3-2 seconds later when Vicente Iborra scored for Villarreal.

Having squandered their early lead, Barcelona flew forward to lay siege to Asenjo's goal, leaving themselves vulnerable on the counter, as demonstrated by Chukwueze with an effort in the 69th minute that bounced off the cross-bar.

Advertisement

And with 10 minutes left in regulation, Carlos Bacca increased the hosts' lead to 4-2 with help from a masterful pass by Santi Cazorla.

But the outlook for Villarreal grew complicated in the 86th minute, when they went down to 10 men with Alvaro Gonzalez's expulsion following a second yellow card.

Messi scored on a direct free kick in the 90th minute to narrow the gap and Suarez got the equalizer three minutes into stoppage time.

The result leaves Barcelona with 70 points from 30 matches, eight points ahead of Atletico Madrid, the Catalan club's next opponent.

IANS
NEWS
Messi, Suarez score late in 4-4 draw for Barca at Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi and Suarez come to the rescue in Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Villarreal
RELATED STORY
Villarreal vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Villarreal, Barcelona injury news and more
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona; 5 players who were brilliant for Barcelona in their comeback
RELATED STORY
Villarreal victory drought goes on after draw at Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Cazorla scores 2 as Villarreal draws 2-2 with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
All to play for in Barca v Atleti, says Sergi Roberto
RELATED STORY
Messi on bench for Barcelona's Villarreal trip
RELATED STORY
From Villarreal to Aus Open quarters – Bautista Agut breaks major duck
RELATED STORY
Of course we are dependent on Messi, he's the best – Valverde
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us