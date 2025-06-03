Barbados vs Aruba Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2025

Barbados and Aruba meet at the BFA Technical Center in Wildey on Wednesday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams are looking for their first win of the campaign.

Ranked 176th in the world, Barbados have lost both their qualifying games in Group C thus far and sit rock-bottom in the table without a single point in the bag.

In their first game, Kent Hall's side were beaten 4-1 by Curacao, powered by a hat-trick from Rangelo Janga, followed by a 3-1 loss to Haiti in their next outing.

But it's been almost a year since those defeats, with Bajan Tridents playing eight more official games post that, winning the first four. Last month, the side were involved in a pair of 0-0 draws to Dominica.

On the other hand, Aruba are coming off the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Cambodia in March, which ended a run of seven consecutive defeats for them in all competitions.

The 195th-ranked side will hope to build on that momentum and get their World Cup qualifying campaign up and running. Like Barbados, they too began with a loss to Curacao, albeit a smaller one at 2-0, before drawing 2-2 with Saint Lucia, who fought back from a two-goal deficit to deny Aruba all three points.

Barbados vs Aruba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in history, with Barbados winning five times and losing once.

Interestingly, this fixture has never produced a draw.

Barbados won their first five clashes against Aruba before losing 3-0 in June 2015 in a World Cup qualifier.

The sides are meeting for the first time in 10 years.

Since 2024, Aruba have won just one game in 10: a 2-1 victory vs Cambodia in a March friendly this year.

Barbados are winless in their last four official games, losing and drawing twice each.

Barbados vs Aruba Prediction

Both teams are winless, but Barbados have a much worse defense right now, conceding seven times in two games. Aruba will look to pounce on their vulnerabilities and should be able to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Barbados 0-2 Aruba

Barbados vs Aruba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aruba to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

