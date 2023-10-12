Barbados vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Barbados and the Dominican Republic will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a harrowing 5-1 defeat away to Nicaragua in September. Jaime Ciorciari scored a brace in the rout, while Thierry Gale scored a late consolation strike for his nation.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Montserrat last month. Abraham Dorsett scored an own goal in the third minute, while Dorny Romero scored a brace to inspire his nation to victory.

The win took Los Quisqueyanos to second spot in Group B, having garnered three points from two games. Barbados are bottom of the standings with zero points after two games.

Barbados vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. The Dominican Republic won two and drew one of the previous three games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2021 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Seven of Barbados' last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

The Dominican Republic's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Barbados' last eight games have produced over 0.5 goals in both halves.

Barbados have won just one of their last 19 games.

Barbados vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Barbados are already the early favorites to get relegated to League C, having lost their two Nations League games so far. They have also won just one game in over two years and another loss here would leave them on the cusp of being relegated.

The Dominican Republic are unbeaten in three previous games against Barbados and will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here. Marcelo Neveleff's side started their Nations League campaign with a defeat but bounced back against Montserrat.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Barbados 2-2 Dominican Republic

Barbados vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals