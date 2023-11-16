Barbados vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Barbados and Nicaragua will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Friday.

The Bajan Tridents suffered a 5-2 defeat away to the Dominican Republic in their last Nations League clash last month. They went ahead through Thierry Gale's 10th-minute penalty but Dorny Romero scored a hat-trick to ensure his nation completed the comeback to claim all three points.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Montserrat with a 3-0 home win in their last game. Juan Perez, Luis Coronel and Matias Moldskred all found the back of the net to inspire the victory.

The victory helped them maintain their 100% record at the summit of Group B. Barbados are the polar opposites and are bottom of the standings, yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Barbados vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Nicaragua have two wins to their name while Barbados claimed a win in the first head-to-head clash in 1974.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Nicaragua claimed a 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Barbados' last five games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four producing over 4.5 goals.

Nicaragua have won all four games in the Nations League so far, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Nicaragua are unbeaten in their last 10 Nations League games, winning eight games in this sequence.

Barbados' last four games have seen at least three goals scored in the first half.

Barbados vs Nicaragua Prediction

Barbados are on the precipice of being relegated to League C and need to get a positive result in their last two games to retain their status in League B. This is easier said than done, as Orlando Costa's side have lost all four games played so far, conceding 18 goals in the process.

Nicaragua, by contrast, are in pole position to gain promotion to League A and a win here would leave them needing just one point in their final game against Dominican Republic.

We are backing the visitors to take one step closer to competing against the big boys with a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Barbados 1-4 Nicaragua

Barbados vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nicaragua to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half