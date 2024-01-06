Barbastro vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Barbastro will welcome Barcelona to the Gminny Stadion Sportowy in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Sunday.

The hosts, currently playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football, booked their place in the round of 32 with a 1-0 win over Almeria last month thanks to Franc Carbonell Tarifa's first-half strike. They began their cup campaign in the first round, defeating Ponferradina 1-0 at home thanks to Adrià de Mesa Garrido's 44th-minute goal.

The visitors earned a direct entry into the round of 32 as one of the four teams to have played in the Supercopa de Espana. They got 2024 off to a winning start with a second-half goal from Ferran Torres and İlkay Gündoğan's injury-time winner from the penalty spot helping them register a comeback 2-1 win over Las Palmas in La Liga.

They lost to Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season and will look to go all the way this season.

Barbastro vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, although the hosts have met Barcelona's reserve side before.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have kept clean sheets in these games as well.

Barbastro are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets on the trot.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions. They have suffered two defeats in that period and two games have ended in draws.

Barcelona have won five of their last six away games in the Copa del Rey.

Barbastro vs Barcelona Prediction

The hosts have been in good touch recently and went unbeaten across all competitions in December, keeping clean sheets in four games last month. Their two wins in Copa del Rey this season both came at home and, as they will play in front of a sold-out crowd, they can count on the home support in this match.

Adrià de Mesa, a former product of Barca's youth setup, was on the scoresheet in his team's win in the first round and will look to put in a good shift against his boyhood club.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins on the spin. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five away games. They did register a 2-1 away win over Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday and will look to build on that form here.

Xavi remains without the services of Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Pedri, and Marcos Alonso due to injuries, though Iñigo Martínez should be back from his injury. João Cancelo picked up a knee injury against Las Palmas that forced him off the pitch after just 11 minutes. He faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The visitors have a clear advantage in terms of squad quality and, considering their better record in the competition compared to the hosts, Barca should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Barbastro 1-2 Barcelona

Barbastro vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes